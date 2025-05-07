Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

Paralimni
27
Protaras
15
28 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Contemporary Villas in Kapparis – Modern Luxury by the Sea This exclusive collection of mode…
$656,768
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 139 m²
Contemporary Villas in Kapparis – Modern Luxury by the Sea This exclusive collection of mode…
$649,997
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 139 m²
Contemporary Villas in Kapparis – Modern Luxury by the Sea This exclusive collection of mode…
$677,080
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 2
Modern Luxury Living in Kapparis Type: Residential Villas City: Protaras Area: Kapparis Ov…
$663,496
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 2
Modern Luxury Living in Kapparis Type: Residential Villas City: Protaras Area: Kapparis Ov…
$632,926
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 137 m²
Seaside Elegance and Serenity Set in the serene coastal town of Protaras, this exceptional …
$4,42M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house located in the popular resort of Protaras, just a few minutes from the famo…
$379,758
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 137 m²
Seaside Elegance and Serenity Set in the serene coastal town of Protaras, this exceptional …
$3,74M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Charming 3-Bedroom Villa in Cape Greco – Just 100m from the Sea Discover coastal luxury a…
$564,991
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Luxury Seaview Villa in the Heart of Protaras A harmonious blend of contemporary design a…
$791,440
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in a new complex in Paralimni, just a few hundred meters from the coastline. …
$499,020
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in a complex under construction in Agia Triada, Protaras, Famagusta. The comp…
$442,527
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Seaside Luxury Living in the Heart of Protaras Indulge in the charm of coastal living wit…
$669,158
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 2
Modern Luxury Living in Kapparis Type: Residential Villas City: Protaras Area: Kapparis Ov…
$644,248
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in a gated complex in Prtoaras (Famagusta). The location of these villas is i…
$680,007
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Modern Coastal Villa Just Steps from the Sea A serene retreat designed for those who seek…
$764,266
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Luxury Seaview Villa in the Heart of Protaras A harmonious blend of contemporary design a…
$594,429
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Fully Renovated 3-Bedroom Villa in Pernera’s Tourist Area Experience modern comfort and e…
$413,270
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 2
Modern Luxury Living in Kapparis Type: Residential Villas City: Protaras Area: Kapparis Ov…
$628,397
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Luxury Seaview Villa in the Heart of Protaras A harmonious blend of contemporary design a…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 2
Modern Luxury Living in Kapparis Type: Residential Villas City: Protaras Area: Kapparis Ov…
$613,678
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 137 m²
Seaside Elegance and Serenity Set in the serene coastal town of Protaras, this exceptional …
$3,57M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 126 m²
Floor 2
Modern Luxury Living in Kapparis Type: Residential Villas City: Protaras Area: Kapparis Ov…
$718,976
Villa 2 bedrooms in Deryneia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Deryneia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
3-room apartments 81 m ² In the center of Famagusta. The complex is located in a quiet, calm…
$100,035
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in a complex under construction in Agia Triada, Protaras, Famagusta. The comp…
$442,527
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a mansion under construction, located on a spacious plot with a magnificent view of…
$3,21M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a villa under construction in a new luxury complex. Walking distance to the best be…
$392,312
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Luxury Seaview Villa in the Heart of Protaras A harmonious blend of contemporary design a…
$791,440
