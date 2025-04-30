Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

Paralimni
131
Protaras
84
Deryneia
8
150 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
A unique 4-bedroom villa just a few meters away from the nearest beach in Kapparis area in P…
$1,36M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 234 m²
A Superb Luxury detached villa with sea views just 50 meters away from one of the best beach…
$1,95M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$3,40M
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
A new 3-bedroom Off Plan detached Villa located in a quiet neighborhood in Paralimni. Locate…
$356,669
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
The cosmopolitan beach resort of Protaras is host to latest exclusive project. Located in th…
$586,166
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Experience the perfect balance of absolute privacy in luxurious residences, just 450 meters …
$1,59M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 276 m²
A Superb Luxury detached villa with sea views just 50 meters away from one of the best beach…
$2,06M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 377 m²
Situated right at the forefront within an exceptional resort near the renowned Konnos beach …
$3,16M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
A Superb Luxury detached villa with sea views just 50 meters away from one of the best beach…
$3,91M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
A Superb Luxury detached villa with sea views just 50 meters away from one of the best beach…
$2,61M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$4,21M
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Located on a hillside and surrounded by a green area, The project offers you breathtaking vi…
$597,163
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 2
Modern Luxury Living in Kapparis Type: Residential Villas City: Protaras Area: Kapparis Ov…
$624,588
3 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Explore a luxurious retreat in the highly desirable Malama Area of Kapparis/Protaras. This s…
$407,156
4 bedroom house in Deryneia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
A spacious 4-bedroom Villa located in Deryneia area, in a quite neighborhood. Firstly, the v…
$434,300
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Seaside Serenity with Modern Elegance Nestled in the tranquil area of Agia Triada, Protaras…
$515,917
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Each villa features a unique modern design with clean lines and a light palette, a private s…
$637,546
6 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 777 m²
A modern and remarkable mansion overlooking at the pretty seaside of Protaras area, Paralimn…
$3,47M
3 bedroom house in Frenaros, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Frenaros, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
An exceptional 3-bedroom villa in Frenaros village, offering a delightful combination of com…
$342,011
4 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Centered around modern architectural principles, spacious layouts, and natural elements, the…
$692,037
3 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Serenity Meets Coastal Elegance Nestled in the tranquil area of Kapparis, this exclusive de…
$578,485
5 bedroom house in Deryneia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This spacious 5-bedroom villa is located in Deryneia area, in a quiet neighborhood. Firstly,…
$502,329
4 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
The project is located Kapparis, one of the most secluded areas of the greater Protaras. It …
$685,479
4 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
A unique 4 Bedroom house in the Heart of Paralimni. The house is situated in a quiet area, l…
$363,726
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
A three-bedroom house part of a residential complex in Protaras, Famagusta. It has an area o…
$385,441
6 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
A Superb Luxury detached villa with sea views just 300 meters away from one of the best beac…
$3,80M
3 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
A beautiful 3-bedroom townhouse in the area of Kapparis in a luxury and beautiful resort off…
$488,588
3 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Welcome to Kapparis Paradise! This charming three-bedroom villa is a resale gem, offering a …
$352,869
6 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
This is a six bedroom villa each with its own en-suite – located adjacent to Crystal Springs…
$2,85M
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
A house with a private swimming pool in Paralimni. It has an internal area of 313 sqm and 25…
$456,015
