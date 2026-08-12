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Penthouses with pool for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
58
Yeroskipou
21
Chloraka
4
Koinoteta Chloraka
4
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3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Panorama Apartments — Contemporary Mediterranean Living in Geroskipou, Paphos Panorama Ap…
$545,674
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
C202 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 79 m² Internal + 19 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered: 98…
$518,520
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
D202 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 78 m² Internal + 19.5 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered A…
$530,042
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Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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