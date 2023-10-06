UAE
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Pafos
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus
apartments
284
houses
549
476 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
160 m²
€506,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
3
112 m²
3
Beachfront complex of villas and apartments, Paphos, Cyprus The residence features gardens,…
€990,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
164 m²
2
Villas with a panoramic view close to a beach and a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
€472,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
181 m²
2
Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a pano…
€456,750
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
5
310 m²
2
Villas with swimming pools in an elite suburb of Paphos, Lofos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
€1,42M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
144 m²
3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer …
€650,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
124 m²
4
Low-rise residence with a picturesque view in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
€670,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
110 m²
3
New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus We off…
€550,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
3
123 m²
15
Premium class residential complex and five-star hotel on the first line from the sea in the …
€850,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
150 m²
4
Gated residence with a swimming pool near the beach, in the center of the tourist area of Pa…
€635,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
4
200 m²
4
Luxury penthouses with roof-top gardens near the beach, Kato, Paphos, Cyprus We offer penth…
€670,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
180 m²
4
Duplex apartments at 30 meters from the beach and near the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offe…
€1,47M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
3
81 m²
7
Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer ap…
€409,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Anavargos, Cyprus
3
76 m²
4
Modern residence with a parking close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
€273,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
1
35 m²
3
Residence with a swimming pool close to a beach, in a prestigious area of Paphos, Cyprus Th…
€141,750
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
198 m²
3
Spacious apartments in a gated residence, 600 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offe…
€649,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
132 m²
2
Exclusive complex of villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus…
€700,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
163 m²
2
Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury townhouses wi…
€590,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
2
67 m²
4
Low-rise residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus W…
€270,600
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
119 m²
3
Modern residence with a swimming pool at 450 meters from the beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus We …
€545,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
3
75 m²
4
Modern residence with a swimming pool in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
€385,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
5
197 m²
4
Residential complex near the sea, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with balc…
€630,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
4
95 m²
4
Premium residence with swimming pools and gardens in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus We offer a…
€330,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with Pool, with solar battery
Pafos, Cyprus
4
108 m²
5
Modern residence with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments with a view of the…
€395,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
182 m²
2
Luxury residence with picturesque views in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer a modern a…
€460,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
5
169 m²
2
Exclusive complex of villas at 200 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
€574,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
4
133 m²
3
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer a mod…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
215 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
