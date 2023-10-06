Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Pafos

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

apartments
284
houses
549
85 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to a beach and a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
€472,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a pano…
€456,750
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer …
€650,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury townhouses wi…
€590,000
9 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
9 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Area 990 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with a swimming pool and a helipad near the golf course, Kamares, Cyprus We of…
€11,52M
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Large residence with golf courses, a spa center and an equestrian club on the nature reserve…
€845,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€810,000
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
€695,000
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
€799,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
€1,85M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 294 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
€1,06M
3 room house with parking, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€520,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€410,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
€2,15M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,45M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,50M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
€1,33M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€2,00M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 409 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 409 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
€1,60M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 370 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 370 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedr…
€2,00M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 310 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€750,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,80M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,90M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 207 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 207 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€399,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Awesome luxury villa with stunning panoramic sea views. With four bedrooms and a bathroom wi…
€2,30M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 161 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
€640,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 178 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 178 square meters.m In Paphos. The basement consists of a living …
€1,17M
House with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
House with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 110 m²
A small project of turnkey villas. High level technical specifications, private pools. Large…
€390,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 163 m²
We bring to your attention a beautiful villa on the promenade of the fabulous island of Cypr…
€700,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
€1,20M

Properties features in Pafos, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir