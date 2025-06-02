Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a swimming pool close to the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apa…
$916,606
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go