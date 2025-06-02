Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Penthouses Terraced for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence in Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking spaces and terrac…
$572,156
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a popular area of Paphos, Cyprus We offer a …
$646,641
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence near the sea, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer spacious apartments…
$613,768
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a swimming pool close to the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apa…
$916,606
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go