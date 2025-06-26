Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

penthouses
69
studios
24
1 BHK
237
2 BHK
670
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Reisser Apartments is a luxurious 3-bedroom maisonette for sale in Paphos, Cyprus. Offering …
$360,384
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Seniarte Apartments offer spacious interiors with stunning sea and city views. Ideally situa…
$523,138
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Reisser Apartments is a luxurious 3-bedroom maisonette for sale in Paphos, Cyprus. Offering …
$418,510
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Reisser Apartments is a luxurious 3-bedroom maisonette for sale in Paphos, Cyprus. Offering …
$482,449
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Merriarte Villas combine elegance and functionality, offering modern comfort and style in a …
$313,883
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Seniarte Apartments offer spacious interiors with stunning sea and city views. Ideally situa…
$674,267
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go