Villas Pool for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
22
Latsia
11
Lakatameia
7
Nicosia
3
9 properties total found
Villa in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
The last villa in the Vill complex in Nicosia (Lefkosa), the Gonyeli district. The total …
$270,931
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
$609,340
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
$608,684
Villa 3 rooms in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
$252,381
Villa 3 rooms in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou - Larnaca province. The Villa …
$252,381
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
$244,959
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Τhekla - Famagusta…
$474,921
Villa 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$489,919
Villa 6 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 289 m²
Six bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol…
$679,887
