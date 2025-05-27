Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
22
Latsia
11
Lakatameia
7
Nicosia
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
41 property total found
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
$259,957
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$227,883
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$227,638
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 228 m²
Luxurious four bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 210 sq.m. covered interior…
$429,929
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior s…
$307,147
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 164 sq.m. covered interior s…
$290,287
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
$609,340
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$228,872
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$426,043
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
$608,684
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
$326,963
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior s…
$307,147
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
$270,267
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos district, with 180 sq.m. covered i…
$329,945
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$229,962
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos , with 169 sq.m. covered inte…
$317,055
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior s…
$306,816
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
A luxury three-bedroom mansion for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos province, with 169 sq.m. cov…
$296,919
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$495,399
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
Luxurious four bedroom villa for sale in Peyia - Paphos , with 184 sq.m. covered interior sp…
$430,425
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos , with 169 sq.m. covered inte…
$307,147
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$229,962
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 185 sq.m. covered interio…
$440,435
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos , with 169 sq.m. covered inte…
$309,949
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$326,611
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$489,919
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
$277,423
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious three-bedroom mansion for sale in Polemidia - Limassol province,…
$472,670
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious three-bedroom mansion for sale in Polemidia - Limassol province,…
$490,445
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
$269,955
Leave a request

Properties features in Nicosia, Cyprus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go