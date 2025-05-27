Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Commercial
  5. Revenue house

Apartment buildings in Nicosia, Cyprus

сommercial property
236
offices
55
investment properties
92
warehouses
20
Show more
Revenue house Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 362 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Revenue house 362 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 362 m²
$398,891
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go