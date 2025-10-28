Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

сommercial property
262
offices
67
investment properties
99
warehouses
16
Show more
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant in Paliometocho, Cyprus
Restaurant
Paliometocho, Cyprus
$114,456
Leave a request
Restaurant in Nicosia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Nicosia, Cyprus
$578,060
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go