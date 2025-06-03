Apartments Pool for sale in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Nestled in the vibrant Engomi district, this outstanding project is situated in an area stee…
$398,493
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
For sale an amazing flat in one of the most iconic projects in Nicosia, with a magnificent v…
$3,86M
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Explore the epitome of city living in this chic and spacious two-bedroom apartment located i…
$675,690
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 114 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m. covered inte…
$393,288
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Enter a domain of absolute luxury as you explore our sprawling whole-floor ultra-luxurious a…
$2,83M
Room 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction corner house in Panthea - Limassol provi…
$474,921
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 90 sq.m. covered inte…
$390,385
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 125 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 97 sq.m. covered in…
$467,695
Apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
Apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 624 m²
The beachfront complex is an eye-catching landmark in the heart of the Paphos Harbour area. …
$15,78M
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
$523,530
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
Nestled in the Engomi area, this remarkable project is set amidst a location steeped in hist…
$907,822
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 113 m²
Nestled within Engomi, this extraordinary endeavor resides in an area rich with history, onc…
$451,731
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 118 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
$440,435
1 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$120,407
5 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Get ready to be enchanted by the embodiment of lavishness — a residence that stands unrivale…
$6,87M
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Nestled within the vibrant Engomi district, this exceptional project is located in an area r…
$238,671
