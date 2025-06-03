Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Nestled in the vibrant Engomi district, this outstanding project is situated in an area stee…
$398,493
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
Super luxury four-bedroom maisonette for sale in a small building at Montparnasse in Engomi,…
$465,687
Room 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction corner house in Panthea - Limassol provi…
$474,921
Room 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 187 m²
For sale a modern detached three bedroom house in a very good area in Kallithea - Nicosia pr…
$409,932
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment in the city center - Larnaca p…
$259,957
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
Three bedroom under construction penthouse apartment with roof garden, for sale in Mesa Geit…
$427,891
Room 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, …
$399,934
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Provin…
$313,455
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with gardens close to the river and the center of Nicosia, Cypr…
$481,449
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
$523,530
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a parking in a green area, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
$337,142
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with a garden, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer a luxury villa with large terraces, a …
$585,781
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 27
High-rise residence with a lounge area and a gym in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer …
$255,396
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Provin…
$313,455
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Two bedroom new penthouse apartment with roof garden, for sale in Neapolis - Limassol Provin…
$574,905
5 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments and villas wit…
$3,43M
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, close to the university, Nicosia, Cyprus T…
$182,050
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
Nestled in the Engomi area, this remarkable project is set amidst a location steeped in hist…
$907,822
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 113 m²
Nestled within Engomi, this extraordinary endeavor resides in an area rich with history, onc…
$451,731
Room 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
$259,957
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in City Cente…
$384,936
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
four-bedroom apartment apartment for SALE on award winning TOWER, in Nicosia city center. T…
$2,40M
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 152 m²
Two-bedroom penthouse for sale in Platy Aglantzias - Nicosia province, on the second floor o…
$265,262
1 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$120,407
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Peacefully Located In A Popular Location exceptional opportunity within the heart of Nicosia…
$686,588
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 152 m²
Two-bedroom penthouse for sale in Platy Aglantzias - Nicosia province, on the second floor o…
$265,262
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in kapsalos -…
$395,390
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Exclusive three bedroom apartment situated in Mont Parnasse Hill with unobstructed view of t…
$534,013
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Three bedroom under construction penthouse apartment with roof garden, for sale in Agios Nik…
$310,306
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Nestled within the vibrant Engomi district, this exceptional project is located in an area r…
$238,671
