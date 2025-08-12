Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom apartment in Xyliatos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Xyliatos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
About the Project: Thalassa Beach Resort is a premier beachfront development in Bafra, Nort…
$302,230
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Xyliatos, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Xyliatos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
About the Project: Thalassa Beach Resort is a premier beachfront development in Bafra, Nort…
$153,139
2 bedroom apartment in Xyliatos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Xyliatos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
About the Project: Thalassa Beach Resort is a premier beachfront development in Bafra, Nort…
$255,216
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ayia Marina, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
About the Project: TessaMent is a modern residential development located in one of Nicosia’…
$151,846
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
About the Project: TessaMent is a modern residential development located in one of Nicosia’…
$162,889
