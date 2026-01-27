  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Intense Nicosia

Nicosia District, Cyprus
from
$320,827
VAT
24
ID: 33281
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Nicosia District

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The New Residential & Business Hub of Northern Cyprus’ Capital

---

About the Project 📍

Intense Nicosia is a truly unique mixed-use development located in the heart of Nicosia, the capital of Northern Cyprus.
Built on a 35,000 m² plot, the project is fully completed and ready for handover, offering exceptional investment and lifestyle opportunities.

 

🏗️ The project includes:
• over 300 residences and apartments
21 commercial units
• the largest gym on the island — 3,500 m² 💪

 

Intense Nicosia stands out as the most important residential and business center in Nicosia thanks to its location and concept.

 

Residential & Commercial Concept 🏢🏠

The project perfectly blends living and business, making it attractive for residents, investors, and companies.

🔹 Residences can be converted into commercial spaces
🔹 Ground floors host shops and services
🔹 Actively preferred by businesses and professionals

 

Currently operating within the project:
• restaurants & cafés ☕
• Gloria Jeans Coffees
• diet center
• hair transplant clinic
• aesthetic surgery center
• dental clinic
• law offices
• architectural studios
• private medical clinics (cardiology, pediatrics, ENT)

 

🚗 A large covered parking area is reserved exclusively for residents.

 

Sports & Lifestyle 🏋️‍♂️

Intense Nicosia is the main sports destination of the capital.

🏆 The largest gym on the island offers:
• fitness & weight training
• children’s sports programs
• spinning classes
• women-only fitness classes
• Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
• rock climbing
• MMA

 

Residential Options 🏠

Apartments

1+1 — 72–75 m²
2+1 — 102–140 m²
3+1 — 135–158 m²

Penthouses (Residence B)

3+1 — 120–135 m²
• Additional terrace — 70 m²

Apartment Blocks 🏢

Block A — 3+1, 167 m²
Blocks B & E — 3+1, 147 m²
Blocks C & D — 3+1, 130 m²

Penthouse Options

• Block A — 2+1, 167 m²
• Blocks B & E — 2+1, 147 m²
• Blocks C & D — 2+1, 130 m²

 

Residence Features 🛠️

• Eco-friendly materials
• Double aluminum glazing
• Roof thermal & waterproof insulation
• Designer suspended ceilings
• Parquet, marble & ceramic flooring
• Master bedroom en-suite
Akrilux kitchen cabinets
• Built-in wardrobes
• Solar water heating ☀️
• Central VRF / VRV system
Hansgrohe sanitary ware
• Central satellite, internet & phone infrastructure
• Intercom system

 

Why Invest in Intense Nicosia? 💼💰

✔ prime capital city location
✔ completed project — immediate use
✔ high rental and commercial demand
✔ ideal for living, business, and investment
✔ unmatched mixed-use concept in Nicosia

Location on the map

Nicosia District, Cyprus
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

