Residential complex Intense Nicosia

The New Residential & Business Hub of Northern Cyprus’ Capital
---
About the Project 📍
Intense Nicosia is a truly unique mixed-use development located in the heart of Nicosia, the capital of Northern Cyprus.
Built on a 35,000 m² plot, the project is fully completed and ready for handover, offering exceptional investment and lifestyle opportunities.
🏗️ The project includes:
• over 300 residences and apartments
• 21 commercial units
• the largest gym on the island — 3,500 m² 💪
Intense Nicosia stands out as the most important residential and business center in Nicosia thanks to its location and concept.
Residential & Commercial Concept 🏢🏠
The project perfectly blends living and business, making it attractive for residents, investors, and companies.
🔹 Residences can be converted into commercial spaces
🔹 Ground floors host shops and services
🔹 Actively preferred by businesses and professionals
Currently operating within the project:
• restaurants & cafés ☕
• Gloria Jeans Coffees
• diet center
• hair transplant clinic
• aesthetic surgery center
• dental clinic
• law offices
• architectural studios
• private medical clinics (cardiology, pediatrics, ENT)
🚗 A large covered parking area is reserved exclusively for residents.
Sports & Lifestyle 🏋️♂️
Intense Nicosia is the main sports destination of the capital.
🏆 The largest gym on the island offers:
• fitness & weight training
• children’s sports programs
• spinning classes
• women-only fitness classes
• Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
• rock climbing
• MMA
Residential Options 🏠
Apartments
• 1+1 — 72–75 m²
• 2+1 — 102–140 m²
• 3+1 — 135–158 m²
Penthouses (Residence B)
• 3+1 — 120–135 m²
• Additional terrace — 70 m²
Apartment Blocks 🏢
• Block A — 3+1, 167 m²
• Blocks B & E — 3+1, 147 m²
• Blocks C & D — 3+1, 130 m²
Penthouse Options
• Block A — 2+1, 167 m²
• Blocks B & E — 2+1, 147 m²
• Blocks C & D — 2+1, 130 m²
Residence Features 🛠️
• Eco-friendly materials
• Double aluminum glazing
• Roof thermal & waterproof insulation
• Designer suspended ceilings
• Parquet, marble & ceramic flooring
• Master bedroom en-suite
• Akrilux kitchen cabinets
• Built-in wardrobes
• Solar water heating ☀️
• Central VRF / VRV system
• Hansgrohe sanitary ware
• Central satellite, internet & phone infrastructure
• Intercom system
Why Invest in Intense Nicosia? 💼💰
✔ prime capital city location
✔ completed project — immediate use
✔ high rental and commercial demand
✔ ideal for living, business, and investment
✔ unmatched mixed-use concept in Nicosia