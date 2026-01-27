Residential complex Intense Nicosia

The New Residential & Business Hub of Northern Cyprus’ Capital

About the Project 📍

Intense Nicosia is a truly unique mixed-use development located in the heart of Nicosia, the capital of Northern Cyprus.

Built on a 35,000 m² plot, the project is fully completed and ready for handover, offering exceptional investment and lifestyle opportunities.

🏗️ The project includes:

• over 300 residences and apartments

• 21 commercial units

• the largest gym on the island — 3,500 m² 💪

Intense Nicosia stands out as the most important residential and business center in Nicosia thanks to its location and concept.

Residential & Commercial Concept 🏢🏠

The project perfectly blends living and business, making it attractive for residents, investors, and companies.

🔹 Residences can be converted into commercial spaces

🔹 Ground floors host shops and services

🔹 Actively preferred by businesses and professionals

Currently operating within the project:

• restaurants & cafés ☕

• Gloria Jeans Coffees

• diet center

• hair transplant clinic

• aesthetic surgery center

• dental clinic

• law offices

• architectural studios

• private medical clinics (cardiology, pediatrics, ENT)

🚗 A large covered parking area is reserved exclusively for residents.

Sports & Lifestyle 🏋️‍♂️

Intense Nicosia is the main sports destination of the capital.

🏆 The largest gym on the island offers:

• fitness & weight training

• children’s sports programs

• spinning classes

• women-only fitness classes

• Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

• rock climbing

• MMA

Residential Options 🏠

Apartments

• 1+1 — 72–75 m²

• 2+1 — 102–140 m²

• 3+1 — 135–158 m²

Penthouses (Residence B)

• 3+1 — 120–135 m²

• Additional terrace — 70 m²

Apartment Blocks 🏢

• Block A — 3+1, 167 m²

• Blocks B & E — 3+1, 147 m²

• Blocks C & D — 3+1, 130 m²

Penthouse Options

• Block A — 2+1, 167 m²

• Blocks B & E — 2+1, 147 m²

• Blocks C & D — 2+1, 130 m²

Residence Features 🛠️

• Eco-friendly materials

• Double aluminum glazing

• Roof thermal & waterproof insulation

• Designer suspended ceilings

• Parquet, marble & ceramic flooring

• Master bedroom en-suite

• Akrilux kitchen cabinets

• Built-in wardrobes

• Solar water heating ☀️

• Central VRF / VRV system

• Hansgrohe sanitary ware

• Central satellite, internet & phone infrastructure

• Intercom system

Why Invest in Intense Nicosia? 💼💰

✔ prime capital city location

✔ completed project — immediate use

✔ high rental and commercial demand

✔ ideal for living, business, and investment

✔ unmatched mixed-use concept in Nicosia