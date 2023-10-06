Pool Apartments for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€727,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 151 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€523,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 356 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 356 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,30M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 356 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 356 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,30M
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
Do you dream of heaven on earth? We present a grandiose project on the first coastline in Ga…
€59,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new project will be located in Northern Cyprus in the Bakhcheli area. In the project the…
€162,500
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor and…
€365,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a new, large-scale project in Esentep Complex includes 988 obje…
€140,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€1,34M
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a new project with a cozy park area in the village of Yenibogaz…
€110,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
€163,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in the heart of Esentepe, consisting of 522 apartments, from stud…
€146,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a new project surrounded by a tropical garden in Northern Cypru…
€125,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€232,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new luxurious residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The proj…
€147,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€180,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is l…
€174,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with restaurant in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with restaurant
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in one of the most attractive investment…
€147,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex in eastern Kyrenia, the Bahcheli region offers you the Bahamas. Th…
€163,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
 We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is …
€187,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Offer for those who want to invest in real estate in Northern Cyprus. A feature of this proj…
€127,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Yenibogaz area. The project is lo…
€116,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a new residential complex project is in full swing in the Bakhcheli area…
€122,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 201 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 201 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,43M
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,22M
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€750,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 328 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€2,25M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€900,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 325 square meters.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is l…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€846,000

