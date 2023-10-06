UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Limassol
Apartments
Pool Apartments for sale in Limassol, Cyprus
Trachoni
6
Apartment
Clear all
73 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
3
2
172 m²
4/4
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€727,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
3
2
151 m²
5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 151 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€523,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
356 m²
5/5
For sale apartment of 356 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,30M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
2
356 m²
5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 356 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,30M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
34 m²
1
Do you dream of heaven on earth? We present a grandiose project on the first coastline in Ga…
€59,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
60 m²
1
The new project will be located in Northern Cyprus in the Bakhcheli area. In the project the…
€162,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
3
80 m²
1/4
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor and…
€365,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
1
45 m²
1
We present to your attention a new, large-scale project in Esentep Complex includes 988 obje…
€140,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
5
212 m²
4/4
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€1,34M
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
1
1
39 m²
1
We present to your attention a new project with a cozy park area in the village of Yenibogaz…
€110,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
55 m²
2
€163,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
38 m²
1
The new project is located in the heart of Esentepe, consisting of 522 apartments, from stud…
€146,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
38 m²
2
We present to your attention a new project surrounded by a tropical garden in Northern Cypru…
€125,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
88 m²
1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€232,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
46 m²
1
We present to you a new luxurious residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The proj…
€147,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
54 m²
1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€180,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
72 m²
1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is l…
€174,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with restaurant
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
1
43 m²
1
We present to you a new residential complex project in one of the most attractive investment…
€147,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
35 m²
1
A new residential complex in eastern Kyrenia, the Bahcheli region offers you the Bahamas. Th…
€163,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
50 m²
1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is …
€187,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
42 m²
1
Offer for those who want to invest in real estate in Northern Cyprus. A feature of this proj…
€127,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3
1
35 m²
1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Yenibogaz area. The project is lo…
€116,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4
3
37 m²
1
The construction of a new residential complex project is in full swing in the Bakhcheli area…
€122,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
201 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 201 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,43M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
170 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,22M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
120 m²
1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€750,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
328 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€2,25M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
200 m²
1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€900,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
3
325 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 325 square meters.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is l…
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
212 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€846,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Property types in Limassol
penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus
with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL