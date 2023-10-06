Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Trachoni
6
Apartment To archive
26 properties total found
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Lim…
€640,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 23
Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limas…
€3,30M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€770,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 229 m²
€630,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€588,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 248 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
€930,000
3 room apartment with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€477,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€500,500
2 room apartment with parking, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
€400,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€1,29M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 328 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€2,25M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,11M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€900,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 187 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourt…
€400,000
1 room apartment with parking, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on t…
€490,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€846,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 210 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€635,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 167 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
€550,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 62 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third …
€315,000
4 room apartment with parking, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€344,000
3 room apartment with parking, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€319,900
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 171 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 171 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,36M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 179 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€545,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
New apartment with a modern design on the hill of Ayos Afanasios, a new residential area wit…
€370,000
2 room apartment with parking, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
€314,500
2 room apartment with parking, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€331,500

