Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
4
119 m²
4
Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Lim…
€640,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
4
300 m²
23
Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limas…
€3,30M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
203 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€770,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
5
229 m²
€630,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
163 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€588,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
248 m²
8/1
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
€930,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
140 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€477,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
3
140 m²
1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€500,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
3
59 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
€400,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
3
157 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€1,29M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
5
328 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€2,25M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
172 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,11M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
200 m²
1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor an…
€900,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
5
187 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 187 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourt…
€400,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
2
88 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on t…
€490,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
212 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€846,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
210 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 210 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€635,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
167 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 167 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
€550,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
2
62 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 62 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third …
€315,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
93 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€344,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
3
99 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 99 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€319,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
4
171 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 171 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,36M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
179 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 179 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€545,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
1
97 m²
1
New apartment with a modern design on the hill of Ayos Afanasios, a new residential area wit…
€370,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
3
110 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
€314,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
3
110 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€331,500
Recommend
