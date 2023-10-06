Seaview Apartments for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€727,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Trachoni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Trachoni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€678,030
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment for sale with an area of 146 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€678,030
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Trachoni, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Trachoni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction apartment of 58 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€230,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 356 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 356 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,30M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 356 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 356 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,30M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale apartment of 97 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on t…
€730,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses with swimming pools in the large Limassol Greens residence with a golf course and…
€575,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 33
High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Limassol, Cyprus We of…
€734,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top garden, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus The resi…
€550,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer sp…
€1,55M
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 7
New luxury apartments in a residential complex on the beach, Limassol, Cyprus The exclusive…
€569,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 13
Modern apartments in a residential complex near the sea in Limassol, Cyprus A stunning stat…
€1,32M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and townhouses in a prestigious residential complex just 400 m from the sea, Lima…
€690,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a private yacht marina, restaurants and a spa center near the center o…
€3,90M
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Lim…
€640,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern gated residence with a green area, Limassol, Cyprus We offer luminous apartments wit…
€345,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 23
Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limas…
€3,30M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€975,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale apartment of 149 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
€1,74M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
€600,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/1
€725,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€770,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 260 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€2,79M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 229 m²
€630,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€334,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€588,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 248 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
€930,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€1,38M
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on t…
€792,000

