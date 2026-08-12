Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview villas in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom Villa in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 465 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom villa, with an additional maid's room, is nestled in a quiet residen…
$15,490
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
Realting.com
Go