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Monthly rent of villas with garden in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Stunning Detached Family Home Adjacent to Green Area This exceptional detached residence en…
$3,439
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Stunning Detached Family Home Adjacent to Green Area This exceptional detached residence en…
$3,439
per month
Leave a request
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