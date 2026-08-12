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Penthouses with seaview for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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8 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/3
Introducing a luxurious,newly build 3-bedroim penthouse apartment nestled in the serene and …
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 4/4
The Penthouse is located in one of the greatest areas in Limassol - Neapolis district. The d…
$848,302
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a picturesque view close to the sea and the center of Limassol, …
$655,379
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Port, Cyprus We offer apartme…
$717,283
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Floor 13/13
Exceptional 3 Bedroom Penthouse with Breathtaking View This luxury penthouse is located i…
$2,78M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer sp…
$1,71M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern gated residence with a green area, Limassol, Cyprus We offer luminous apartments wit…
$1,04M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea at 200 meters from the beach, Lim…
$755,321
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Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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