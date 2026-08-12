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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/3
Introducing a luxurious,newly build 3-bedroim penthouse apartment nestled in the serene and …
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Port, Cyprus We offer apartme…
$717,283
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Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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