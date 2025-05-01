Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Villas Terraced for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of townhouses in a prestigious area, Oroklini, Cyprus We offer townhouses with …
$429,283
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Livadia, Cyprus We offer v…
$429,283
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go