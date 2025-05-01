Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$681,192
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Edge Development
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$339,944
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 8 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Eight bedroom for sale luxury Villa in Protaras - Famagusta province. The villa consists of …
$1,95M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$336,871
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$805,374
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Edge Development
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$455,767
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$336,871
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of townhouses in a prestigious area, Oroklini, Cyprus We offer townhouses with …
$429,283
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 305 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Livadia, Cyprus We offer v…
$429,283
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 621 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agia Fila - Limasso…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$339,944
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$460,454
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
$349,942
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 176 sq.m. covered interior b…
$359,940
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 176 sq.m. covered interior b…
$359,940
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$863,190
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Edge Development
Languages
English

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go