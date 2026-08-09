Pool Villas for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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Villas with pool in Larnaca, Cyprus

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11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 259 m²
MYKONOS VILLA — Luxury Five-Bedroom Seaside Residence in Dhekelia, Larnaca MYKONOS VILLA …
$1,45M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 709 m²
NOTEAS DOMUS — Contemporary 3+1 Bedroom Villa in Larnaca (Off Plan) NOTEAS DOMUS is a sty…
$1,74M
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Villa 4 rooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 621 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agia Fila - Limasso…
$2,10M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 rooms in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Thekla - Famagusta…
$453,785
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Villa 5 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 305 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,84M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$863,190
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Villa 4 rooms in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$460,454
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Villa 4 rooms in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$455,767
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Villa 3 rooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
$247,699
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$805,374
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Villa 8 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 8 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Eight bedroom for sale luxury Villa in Protaras - Famagusta province. The villa consists of …
$1,95M
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Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
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