Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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Penthouses with seaview for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Breeze Residence, Block B, Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus. Off-pl…
$431,211
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 80 meters from the beach, Larn…
$780,213
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/4
Experience spacious and secure coastal living in this beautifully designed two-bedroom, two-…
$323,408
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
$842,856
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 8/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$1,56M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Breeze Residence, Block A, Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus. Off-pl…
$465,254
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Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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