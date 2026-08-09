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Lakefront Penthouses for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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4 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Full-floor apartments in a new residence, in a prestigious area, near the beach, Larnaca, Cy…
$377,623
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$343,196
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$363,996
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 8/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$1,56M
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Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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