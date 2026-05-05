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Restaurants for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
54
hotels
3
offices
27
shops
11
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2 properties total found
Restaurant in Psematismenos, Cyprus
Restaurant
Psematismenos, Cyprus
On the market is a plot intended for residential development, located in the area of Psemati…
$138,412
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Restaurant in Larnaca, Cyprus
Restaurant
Larnaca, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Seafront Restaurant for Sale in Larnaca Excellent investment opportunity — restaurant for s…
$1,22M
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