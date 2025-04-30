Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lakatameia Municipality, Cyprus

Lakatameia
269
Tseri
11
282 properties total found
Apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 344 m²
A residential building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.It comprises of a house and two apartments…
$684,023
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 76 s…
$154,974
3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Nestled in a serene area of Nicosia, this contemporary residential development offers a harm…
$280,140
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 118 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
$504,762
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This  house is located in Lakatamia area  near Strakka Taver with plenthora of anemities lik…
$544,911
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
For sale under construction, two-bedroom apartment in Latsia - Nicosia province, on the thir…
$164,973
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 127 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Livadia - Larnaka province. It has 106 …
$162,201
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 124 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Columbia area - Limassol Province, with…
$335,944
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Pallouriotissa - Nicosia district, on the 2nd floor of a t…
$159,157
3 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
$490,975
3 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Dasoupoli - Nicosia province, with 10…
$288,578
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction, a two-bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province, on the…
$165,163
1 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
$160,158
5 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Discover this stunning five-bedroom house located in Archangelos, Nicosia. Situated in one o…
$517,665
1 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
For sale under the construction of a penthouse apartment of a bedroom in Strovolos - provinc…
$139,977
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 78 s…
$154,974
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$495,399
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Aradippou - Larnaka province, on the se…
$160,158
3 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
A share (83.8%) of an incomplete residential development in Tseri. The corresponding share o…
$456,015
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Three bedroom resale detached house for sale in Pernera - Famagusta province. The house cons…
$290,287
2 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Luxurious and modern project situated in Lakatamia, Nicosia. The building complex is in a pr…
$260,580
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Livadia - Larnaca district…
$288,285
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Three Bedroom Detached property For Sale in Lakatamia next to green area. Situated in a well…
$272,456
2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A new project is located in Lakatamia.  The 3-storey building consists of 12 apartments. All…
$217,150
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover this exclusive new project located in the highly sought-after Makedonitissa area of…
$252,470
3 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta province, on the…
$169,972
1 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern Residential Investment Opportunity in Lakatamia This well-located apartment building…
$144,896
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$300,296
3 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
? Your Beautiful Property Awaits! ? ? Tranquility Meets Urban Living ? Escape the hustle a…
$282,264
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Latsia - Nicosia province, on the third floor of a three-s…
$165,163
