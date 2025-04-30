Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lakatameia Municipality, Cyprus

Lakatameia
206
Tseri
3
211 properties total found
Apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 344 m²
A residential building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.It comprises of a house and two apartments…
$684,023
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 76 s…
$154,974
3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Nestled in a serene area of Nicosia, this contemporary residential development offers a harm…
$280,140
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 118 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
$504,762
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
For sale under construction, two-bedroom apartment in Latsia - Nicosia province, on the thir…
$164,973
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 127 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Livadia - Larnaka province. It has 106 …
$162,201
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 124 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Columbia area - Limassol Province, with…
$335,944
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Pallouriotissa - Nicosia district, on the 2nd floor of a t…
$159,157
3 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
$490,975
3 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Dasoupoli - Nicosia province, with 10…
$288,578
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction, a two-bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province, on the…
$165,163
1 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
$160,158
1 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
For sale under the construction of a penthouse apartment of a bedroom in Strovolos - provinc…
$139,977
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 78 s…
$154,974
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Aradippou - Larnaka province, on the se…
$160,158
2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A new project is located in Lakatamia.  The 3-storey building consists of 12 apartments. All…
$217,150
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover this exclusive new project located in the highly sought-after Makedonitissa area of…
$252,470
3 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta province, on the…
$169,972
1 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern Residential Investment Opportunity in Lakatamia This well-located apartment building…
$144,896
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Latsia - Nicosia province, on the third floor of a three-s…
$165,163
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 133 m²
Three bedroom floor apartment under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Pro…
$497,548
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
$164,973
1 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
One bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Latsia - Nicosia province, with 57 sq.m…
$129,978
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
Ground floor luxury two bedroom apartment for sale in Lakatamia, Stelmek area - Nicosia prov…
$175,173
1 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 51 …
$108,870
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 123 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom penthouse apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province,…
$169,972
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta province, on the s…
$129,978
Room 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 141 m²
For sale under construction of a three-bedroom apartment in Strovolos - province of Nicosia,…
$288,578
1 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
One bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, with 50 sq…
$140,138
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province,…
$490,484
