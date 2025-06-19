Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lakatameia Municipality, Cyprus

5 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Detached two-storey house in Lakatameia, Nicosia. The property is ideally situated close to …
$411,160
Cottage 2 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Two bedroom semidetached resale house for sale in Liopetri - Famagusta province. The house c…
$138,562
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A contemporary designed house with big garden and double covered garage. The ground floor co…
$793,767
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
A beautiful detached house with swimming pool in Archangelos. Located next to a green area w…
$765,214
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Two modern residences with a beautiful garden, a covered garage, and a large veranda. The gr…
$485,397
3 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
? Your Beautiful Property Awaits! ? ? Tranquility Meets Urban Living ? Escape the hustle a…
$282,264
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This  house is located in Lakatamia area  near Strakka Taver with plenthora of anemities lik…
$544,911
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
$299,950
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
New project is located in Lakatamia, very close to the G.S.P. stadium. In a new and quiet ar…
$410,018
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$495,399
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
A house in Archangelos/Anthoupoli, Nicosia. The property offers easy access to all the neces…
$576,766
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 197 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$328,381
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Located in the beautiful residential area of Archangelos in Nicosia, near the Pediaios River…
$479,522
House in Tseri, Cyprus
House
Tseri, Cyprus
Area 250 m²
A contemporary two-story residence in Tseri, Nicosia, boasts a swimming pool. The lower leve…
$408,683
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Livadia - Larnaca district…
$288,285
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
$323,406
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$300,296
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Krasa - Larnaca district, …
$289,952
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Discover a beautifully designed project of two family homes located in the center of Lakatam…
$354,192
7 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 550 m²
Villa is a two-floor building with a basement and swimming pool and it is constructed with e…
$19,54M
Villa 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$489,919
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale a detached house of four bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, with…
$299,950
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
This residential development features three independent houses designed for comfort, privacy…
$626,648
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A modern 3 bedroom semi-detached house is available for sale in Lakatamia. The ground floor …
$639,582
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Detached two-storey house with a garage in Lakatameia, Nicosia. It is ideally situated close…
$399,739
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 241 m²
This contemporary-designed house features a large garden with space for a swimming pool and …
$811,917
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in New Port area - Limassol provin…
$330,326
Cottage 2 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Two-storey semi-detached unfinished two-bedroom house with basement for sale, in a quiet and…
$166,164
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
For sale under construction a detached corner house of three bedrooms in Palodia - Limassol …
$323,406
Villa 7 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is an exclusive three-storey house built on two plots, in the construction of which…
$732,315
