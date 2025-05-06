Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus

7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
You will lead a remarkable life as the owner of this apartment on the Mediterranean coast, s…
$1,51M
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
These residences feature stunning sea-facing living spaces. The modern complex blends contem…
$2,31M
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
These residences offer stunning sea-facing living spaces. The modern complex merges contempo…
$1,83M
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
You will lead a remarkable life as the owner of this apartment on the Mediterranean coast, s…
$10,08M
2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
These residences offer breathtaking sea-facing living spaces, The modern complex combines co…
$991,738
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
You will lead a remarkable life as the owner of this apartment on the Mediterranean coast, s…
$4,69M
4 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas in a prestigious residential area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer villas…
$716,427
