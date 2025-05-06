Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Mouttagiakas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Apartments Pool for sale in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus

penthouses
4
1 BHK
6
2 BHK
27
3 BHK
22
17 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
These residences offer stunning sea-facing living spaces. The modern complex blends contempo…
$1,58M
3 room apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$719,677
2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
You will lead a remarkable life as the owner of this apartment on the Mediterranean coast, s…
$1,51M
3 room apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Three bedroom apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 11…
$750,741
3 room apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$757,554
2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
These residences offer stunning living spaces facing the sea. The modern complex combines co…
$931,798
2 room apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 159 m²
$731,879
Room 4 rooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
$749,876
2 room apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 118 m²
$742,297
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
These residences offer stunning sea-facing living spaces. The modern complex merges contempo…
$1,83M
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
You will lead a remarkable life as the owner of this apartment on the Mediterranean coast, s…
$10,08M
2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
These residences offer breathtaking sea-facing living spaces, The modern complex combines co…
$991,738
3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
You will lead a remarkable life as the owner of this apartment on the Mediterranean coast, s…
$4,69M
3 room apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$693,656
3 room apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
$707,657
2 room apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 81 …
$377,012
Room 5 rooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale under construction a detached five bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
$743,098
