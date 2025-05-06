Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus

6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
New gated residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 200 meters from the beach, Mouttag…
$295,961

2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool close to beaches and the center of Limassol, Cyprus We o…
$810,381

4 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 34
High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a business center, Mouttagiaka, Cypru…
$1,51M

3 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated complex of villas and apartments with a swimming pool and green areas close to the…
$1,30M

4 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas in a prestigious residential area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer villas…
$716,427

Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 17
Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus The residence featu…
$3,26M


