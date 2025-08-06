Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Pool for sale in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The three-bedroom apartments at Vista Gardens offer spacious and elegant living for those wh…
$485,437
1 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
The one-bedroom apartments at Vista Gardens offer the perfect blend of style, comfort, and f…
$231,161
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
The two-bedroom apartments at Vista Gardens are perfectly suited for comfortable coastal liv…
$329,404
