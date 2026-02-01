Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Kissonergas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

penthouses
3
1 BHK
22
2 BHK
30
3 BHK
35
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
A large parcel of land in Kissonerga village, Paphos district. The land has access throug…
$432,121
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
For sale: If you would like to wake up having your breakfast in "Paradise" and overlookin…
$823,910
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go