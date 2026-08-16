Pool Villas for sale in koinoteta chloraka, Cyprus

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Villas with pool in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

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Chloraka
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8 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 504 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa at The Gallery, Paphos — ideal for large families or t…
$1,83M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 400 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa at The Gallery, Paphos — perfect for large families or…
$2,46M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa in LIBRA, an exclusive gated community in Chloraka, Pa…
$516,337
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
For sale: Exclusive 4-bedroom hilltop villa in Chloraka. This modern hilltop villa combin…
$1,20M
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Villa 3 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Τhekla - Famagusta…
$466,922
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Olivia Homes seamlessly integrate elegance with practicality, delivering contemporary comfor…
$921,233
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Olivia Homes seamlessly integrate elegance with practicality, delivering contemporary comfor…
$1,19M
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Villa 3 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia hekla - Famagusta …
$468,922
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Properties features in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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