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Hotels for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

сommercial properties
16
restaurants
6
investment properties
6
shops
3
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1 property total found
Hotel 938 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Hotel 938 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 17
Area 938 m²
Hotel Apartments for Sale – Agios Tychonas, Limassol An excellent investment opportunity in …
$7,16M
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