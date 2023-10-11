Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
101
Nicosia
56
Lakatamia
11
Geri
4
Latsia
4
31 property total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 172 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€727,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 151 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€523,000
7 room house with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
7 room house with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Area 900 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.m. In Nicosia. The basement consists of one bedroom, one k…
€4,55M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
€365,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 75 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sevent…
€750,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 169 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the groun…
€2,40M
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
For sale is a modern new villa with 8 bedrooms with beautiful views of the port of Limassol.…
€3,00M
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 bedroom apartments on the 11th floor with bewitching sea views, in a 16-story tow…
€2,20M
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
This exclusive project offers you an elegant, modern, stylish three-bedroom apartment, which…
€800,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
€1,02M
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 347 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 347 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a …
€1,20M
House with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 220 m²
Features of the project: Charming two-level villa in the Mediterranean style with an indoor …
€675,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
Penthouse for sale with 4 bedrooms in an elite residential building in Limassol. The project…
€790,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 343 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 343 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€2,20M
6 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 700 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 square meters.m In Nicosia. The first floor consists of one b…
€2,30M
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
€121,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Geri, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Vergina - Larnaca district…
€295,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with veranda in Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with veranda
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
€165,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system in Geri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 256 m²
It is for sale under construction, a penthouse of three bedrooms in Archangelos / Anthoupoli…
€280,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
€615,112
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
€615,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
€262,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
€245,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 83 sq.m. covered inter…
€200,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 75 sq.m. covered inter…
€200,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
€650,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
€235,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
€255,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with floor heating in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with floor heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
 
€621,500

