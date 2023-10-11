Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
78
Nicosia
41
Lakatamia
6
247 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 172 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€727,000
1 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
From an exclusive area of Cyprus Cape Town Lofts offers a beautifully designed development l…
€154,745
2 room apartment with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment for sale area of 98 sq.m in Limassol under construction. The apartment is located …
€495,000
2 room apartment with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€328,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 151 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€523,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€312,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€236,000
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€203,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dali, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dali, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with spaciou…
€337,235
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a parking in a green area, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
€320,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with kitchen in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with kitchen
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern low-rise residence in the most prestigious area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
€258,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a parking in a prestigious area, near the center of Nicosia, Cyprus W…
€145,000
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious 1-bedroom apartment in a prestigious complex located in the area of Papas, the cit…
€520,000
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious 2-bedroom apartment in a prestigious complex located in the Potamos region of the …
€565,000
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious 3-bedroom duplex apartment in an exclusive complex located in the Columbia area of…
€840,000
3 room apartment in Ayia Marina, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
ID: CP-653   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia – Distance to the sea -25 min –  Distance…
€111,104
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€129,097
4 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
€1,35M
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Situated in the heart of the city, on one of its busiest streets, this majestic project stan…
€1,08M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with trenajer in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with trenajer
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
The luxurious residential complex offers ready-made luxury residences of 11 apartments with …
€451,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The complex is located in the prestigious Strovolos district of Nicosia. This city is known …
€151,000
2 room apartment with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 123 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€760,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 124 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€500,000
2 room apartment with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
€395,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 180 sq.m. In Nicosia. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The thi…
€800,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
€650,000
2 room apartment with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 124 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
€550,000
3 room apartment with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 174 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
€570,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 222 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
€1,75M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
€365,000

