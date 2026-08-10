Seaview Houses for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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Beachfront houses in Germasogeia, Cyprus

;
villas
69
cottages
9
mansions
4
townhouses
26
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7 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
This modern 4 bedroom property with separate maids quarter and spared no expense in making t…
$2,27M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 150 m²
Discover an extraordinary residence in the prestigious residential enclave of Paniotis, one …
$7,87M
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4 bedroom Mansion in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Luxury beachfront maisonette for sale in the Germasogeia Tourist Area, Limassol. This fully …
$951,883
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 525 m²
Unparalleled living experience, boasting a generous 525 sq.m. of living space set on a spraw…
$3,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Set in the prestigious area of Germasogeia, this exceptional villa offers a rare opportunity…
$6,88M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
$676,665
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
$706,518
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