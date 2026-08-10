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Apartment buildings in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
34
offices
6
shops
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2 properties total found
Revenue house 1 740 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Revenue house 1 740 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 17
Area 1 740 m²
Number of floors 5
Really a place to stay - Luxury at its best. Innovative design in a popular area.The buildin…
$4,08M
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Revenue house 795 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Revenue house 795 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 11
Area 795 m²
Number of floors 3
This small block of four different two-bedroom apartments in Limassol has all the characteri…
$2,12M
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