UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Germasogeia
Apartments
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus
penthouses
3
1 BHK
32
2 BHK
75
3 BHK
82
4 BHK
10
Apartment
Clear all
69 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
6
1 043 m²
5
New luxury villas with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer a…
€5,80M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
2
97 m²
4/5
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€730,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
66 m²
3
Modern residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
€245,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
132 m²
5
New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beac…
€850,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
136 m²
6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
€725,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
127 m²
4
Low-rise residence with a panoramic view in a quiet area, close to the beach, Germasogeia, C…
€500,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
169 m²
27
Exclusive apartments in a new residential complex on the seafront, Germasogeia, Limassol, Cy…
€1,60M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
136 m²
5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a parking at 300 meters from the beach, Lima…
€796,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
2
125 m²
2/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€975,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
2
160 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€600,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
212 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€795,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
100 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
96 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€545,547
Recommend
6 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
6
282 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 282 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€1,70M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
97 m²
7/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€845,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
2
237 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 237 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€900,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
3
166 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€590,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
3
200 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€925,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
141 m²
1
For sale 2-bedrooms apartment on the 30th floor with panoramic sea views. Both en-suite bedr…
€2,70M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
2
187 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 187 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,40M
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
1
50 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€495,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
2
103 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€658,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
1
125 m²
1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground flo…
€600,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
2
125 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€450,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
2
140 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,30M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
2
237 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 237 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€1,90M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
1
90 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€1,60M
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
3
183 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 183 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€2,50M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
1
90 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€767,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
1
90 m²
1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€747,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL