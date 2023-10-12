Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Germasogeia
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

penthouses
3
1 BHK
32
2 BHK
75
3 BHK
82
4 BHK
10
Apartment To archive
Clear all
69 properties total found
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 043 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury villas with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer a…
€5,80M
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€730,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer luxury apart…
€245,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beac…
€850,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
€725,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence with a panoramic view in a quiet area, close to the beach, Germasogeia, C…
€500,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 27
Exclusive apartments in a new residential complex on the seafront, Germasogeia, Limassol, Cy…
€1,60M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a parking at 300 meters from the beach, Lima…
€796,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€975,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€600,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€795,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€350,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€545,547
6 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
6 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 282 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 282 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€1,70M
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€845,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 237 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€900,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 166 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€590,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€925,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-bedrooms apartment on the 30th floor with panoramic sea views. Both en-suite bedr…
€2,70M
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 187 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,40M
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€495,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€658,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground flo…
€600,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€450,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,30M
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 237 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€1,90M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€1,60M
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 183 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€2,50M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€767,500
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€747,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir