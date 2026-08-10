Seaview Apartments for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Germasogeia, Cyprus

;
penthouses
118
studios
21
1 BHK
348
2 BHK
908
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65 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in this exceptional 3-bedroom apartment in Germasog…
$968,050
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in this exceptional 3-bedroom apartment in Germasog…
$968,050
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/4
Spacious, bright apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. nodes on the 3rd floor, a four-s…
$522,544
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$375,162
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$696,896
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Luxurious first line 2 bedroom apartment + office, located in Potamos Germasogeias of Limass…
$1,61M
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
This outstanding 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is on a Landmark building offering the high…
$2,42M
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Discover elevated living in this stunning 2-bedroom luxury apartment in Germasogeia, where m…
$760,363
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4 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Nestled in the prestigious Paniotis area of Germasogeia, this exclusive boutique development…
$1,97M
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5 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 632 m²
Nestled in the highly sought-after area of Germasogeia, this stunning 5-bedroom villa offers…
$5,76M
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$885,400
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Step into modern coastal elegance with this beautifully designed 3-bedroom apartment in Germ…
$864,207
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
A rare opportunity awaits to own a stunning Limassol beachfront property in the prestigious …
$858,480
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
А stunning residential community that offers you the best of both worlds: the tranquility of…
$437,882
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Discover a beautifully renovated 2-bedroom seafront apartment for sale in the heart of Potam…
$437,882
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4 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Located in the highly sought-after Paniotis area of Germasogeia, this exceptional four-bedro…
$1,97M
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
For sale is a stunning penthouse apartment located in the desirable area of Germasogeia. Spa…
$754,495
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
We are pleased to offer this premium ground-floor 2-bedroom apartment in one of Limassol’s m…
$510,925
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$380,970
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$375,162
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
А stunning residential community that offers you the best of both worlds: the tranquility of…
$459,776
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$696,896
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$673,666
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
А stunning residential community that offers you the best of both worlds: the tranquility of…
$437,882
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$609,784
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment under construction, located in the sought-after area of Ger…
$609,784
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
А stunning residential community that offers you the best of both worlds: the tranquility of…
$267,339
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Exclusive penthouse for sale in Germasogeia Limassol with private rooftop pool, sea views, p…
$667,697
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1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
А stunning residential community that offers you the best of both worlds: the tranquility of…
$267,339
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
We are pleased to offer this premium ground-floor 2-bedroom apartment in one of Limassol’s m…
$510,925
Leave a request
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