  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
138
Konia
52
Agia Marinouda
5
23 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Olivia Homes offers breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, cityscape, and surrounding land…
$893,147
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
This luxurious four-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive KONIA THEA project, located in th…
$1,27M
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 570 m²
This spacious three-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive KONIA PANTHEA project, ideally lo…
$702,809
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 334 m²
This elegant two-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive Baia beachfront development in Kato …
$769,984
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 236 m²
This 3-bedroom villa at Olivelia Homes offers the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and …
$558,942
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Elysian Homes II — Modern Three-Bedroom Villa with Optional Private Pool This three-bedroom…
$774,971
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 1 room in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 1 room
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 264 m²
Olivia Homes is a new villa development located in the sought-after residential area of Koni…
$601,049
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 261 m²
This luxurious four-bedroom villa at El Pez Luxury Living embodies the harmony of nature, hi…
$1,44M
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Villa No. 21 — 3 bedrooms, 18 m² pool, 380 m² plot, 219.79 m² total covered area, covered …
$1,11M
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with gardens close to the center of Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer villas wi…
$402,004
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Santa Maria — Spacious 4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic Views in Yeroskipou, Paphos This eleg…
$1,15M
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Konia, Cyprus
Villa
Konia, Cyprus
Fairview — Modern 3-Bedroom Villa with 2 Bathrooms in Konia, Paphos This 3-bedroom, 2-bathr…
$528,129
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Green Heaven — Modern 3-Bedroom Villa with Optional Pool in Yeroskipou, Paphos This elegant…
$545,350
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 662 m²
This modern 4-bedroom villa at EVO Homes offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and pr…
$1,16M
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
This elegant two-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive Baia beachfront development in Kato …
$746,999
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 277 m²
This 3-bedroom villa at Olivelia Homes offers the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and …
$582,483
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Fairview — Modern 3-Bedroom Villa with 2 Bathrooms in Konia, Paphos This 3-bedroom, 2-bathr…
$516,648
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
This spacious three-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive KONIA PANTHEA project, ideally lo…
$679,766
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
This modern 4-bedroom villa at EVO Homes offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and pr…
$947,264
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
This elegant three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa is part of the exclusive ARTEMIS VILLAS dev…
$818,023
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 2
The four-bedroom villas at Elite Residences offer the perfect blend of space, comfort, and r…
$1,71M
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Fairview — Modern 3-Bedroom Villa with 2 Bathrooms in Konia, Paphos This 3-bedroom, 2-bathr…
$533,869
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
This luxurious four-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive KONIA THEA project, located in th…
$1,24M
BitProperty
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

