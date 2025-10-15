Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Agiou Athanasiou
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

сommercial property
66
offices
26
investment properties
12
warehouses
3
Show more
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Restaurant
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
$809,284
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go