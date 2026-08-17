Seaview Apartments for Sale in Androlikou, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Androlikou, Cyprus

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3 BHK
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4 BHK
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2 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with rich infrastructure on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus We …
$2,29M
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4 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer a high-q…
$1,63M
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Properties features in Androlikou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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