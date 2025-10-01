Show property on map Show properties list
READY AGRICULTURAL BUSINESS in Zemun Urban Municipality, Serbia
READY AGRICULTURAL BUSINESS
Zemun Urban Municipality, Serbia
Area 37 000 000 m²
Ready business The total area of ​​the land plot is 3700 hectares, including (approximate…
$46,20M
Investment 1 864 m² in City of Niš, Serbia
Investment 1 864 m²
City of Niš, Serbia
Area 1 864 m²
Business and residential space in Nis, exceptional architectural solutions (Christmas tree s…
$536,792
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Gornja Satornja, Serbia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Gornja Satornja, Serbia
We present a development project. Solar power plant with capacity of 10 MW, the land is o…
$1,82M
Commercial property 2 000 m² in City of Belgrade, Serbia
Commercial property 2 000 m²
City of Belgrade, Serbia
Area 2 000 m²
Commercial object in the center of Belgrade, 2000 m2 (three buildings that are current…
Price on request
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in City of Niš, Serbia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
City of Niš, Serbia
Area 51 000 m²
Introducing a development project. A 4.5 MW solar power plant, for which connection condi…
$815,014
READY BUSINESS in Bačka Palanka, Serbia
READY BUSINESS
Bačka Palanka, Serbia
Area 1 500 000 m²
Ready business 150 hectares of agricultural land in Serbia are (now industrial hemp witho…
$3,27M
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Vukosavci, Serbia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Vukosavci, Serbia
We present a development project. Solar power plant with a capacity of 10 MW, while the G…
$1,82M
Investment 2 619 m² in Kopaonik, Serbia
Investment 2 619 m²
Kopaonik, Serbia
Bedrooms 60
Bathrooms count 60
Area 2 619 m²
A unique project on one of the most beautiful mountains in Serbia. A project under construct…
$6,05M
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Crvena Jabuka, Serbia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Crvena Jabuka, Serbia
Area 150 000 m²
Introducing a development project. A 10 MW solar power plant. A 30-year lease agreement w…
$1,82M
Shop 605 m² in Smederevska Palanka, Serbia
Shop 605 m²
Smederevska Palanka, Serbia
Area 605 m²
the shopping center, in Samederevsk  - Polanska, Serbia.                                    …
$946,813
