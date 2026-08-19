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Сommercial property in Slovakia

;
Region of Bratislava
5
Bratislava
3
7 properties total found
Commercial property 5 000 m² in Ruzinov, Slovakia
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Ruzinov, Slovakia
Area 5 000 m²
#2022E.🇷🇺 🏢 I sell my administration building in Starom Ruzhinov (Bratislava)Offers a sale o…
Price on request
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Commercial property in Vysoke Tatry, Slovakia
Commercial property
Vysoke Tatry, Slovakia
We offer for sale a hotel located in one of the most attractive natural and tourist regions …
$1,54M
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 4 587 m² in Bratislava, Slovakia
Commercial property 4 587 m²
Bratislava, Slovakia
Area 4 587 m²
# 2027E. (Sighs) The lack of industrial aerial on the border of Chehiah (60 km of Bratislava…
Price on request
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Commercial property 2 100 m² in Tovarniky, Slovakia
Commercial property 2 100 m²
Tovarniky, Slovakia
Area 2 100 m²
The factory was previously used for production of steel construction for architecture, Press…
$1,84M
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Warehouse 1 000 m² in Nove Mesto, Slovakia
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Nove Mesto, Slovakia
Area 1 000 m²
We offer renting or for sale office premises in Bratislava-Nove Mesto The room is suitable …
Price on request
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Office in Bratislava, Slovakia
Office
Bratislava, Slovakia
We offer for sale non-residential premises in the center of Bratislava We offer for sale non…
$127,675
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TekceTekce
Office in Bratislava, Slovakia
Office
Bratislava, Slovakia
Sale of office space in the center of Bratislava Investment office right in the center of…
$3,860
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