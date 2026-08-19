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Сommercial property in Monaco

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5 properties total found
Commercial property 55 m² in Monaco, Monaco
Commercial property 55 m²
Monaco, Monaco
Area 55 m²
Restaurant for sale in the tourist and busy area of Monaco La Condamine. Area 70 square mete…
$1,84M
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Commercial property 104 m² in Monaco, Monaco
Commercial property 104 m²
Monaco, Monaco
Area 104 m²
Sale of a restaurant on the central shopping street of Monaco in the Golden Square area. Are…
$7,21M
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Hotel in Monaco, Monaco
Hotel
Monaco, Monaco
Rooms 596
This is a unique luxury resort in the heart of Monaco. With fully renovated rooms and suites…
$1,32B
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Commercial property 170 m² in Monaco, Monaco
Commercial property 170 m²
Monaco, Monaco
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Located in one of Monaco’s most prestigious buildings, the Saint André Residence, with a con…
$7,15M
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Commercial property 130 m² in Monaco, Monaco
Commercial property 130 m²
Monaco, Monaco
Area 130 m²
Sale of a restaurant on a central street with good cross-country in the prestigious Golden S…
$2,31M
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